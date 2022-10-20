Best Law Firm

Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys

Multiple locations

708-222-2222

Like all of the attorneys on staff at Lerner & Rowe, Jonathan Faust knows just how vital the work that he and his colleagues do for their clients is, which is why he says everyone at the firm strives to live by a favorite quote from Mahatma Gandhi:

“A customer is the most important visitor on our premises — he is not dependent on us, we are dependent on him. He is not an interruption in our work — he is the purpose of it. He is not an outsider in our business – he is part of it. We are not doing him a favor by serving him – he is doing us a favor by giving us an opportunity to do so.”

In trying to live up to this lofty ideal, Faust says that every team member at Lerner & Rowe has a heart for service and a desire to help each client as an individual. And as a firm, he says Lerner & Rowe is constantly looking for ways to improve, to be the leader in its field and ultimately to obtain the best possible results for clients.

“We have built and sustained a talented, vibrant team that cares about each other and about our clients,” Faust says. “And we continue to work hard every day to do the best for our clients and treat them like family.”

Lerner & Rowe also was voted Best Place to Work.

SECOND PLACE

Frankfort Law Group

10075 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Frankfort

5210 95th St., Suite 102

Oak Lawn

708-349-9333

THIRD PLACE

Sterk Family Law Group

11508 W. 183rd Place NW

Orland Park

815-600-8950