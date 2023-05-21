Stracci Law Group

Given the inherently competitive environment of the courtroom, it takes experience, knowledge and tenacity to achieve the best possible outcome for every client — characteristics that Paul Stracci says his team at Stracci Law Group have up and down the roster.

“I truly believe we have the best team of attorneys in the Region,” he explains. “We each come to the table with different backgrounds, educations, experiences, skill sets and areas of focus, combining and amplifying our individual strengths through collaboration on complex issues.”

Stracci adds that while the team’s experience practicing in federal, state and appellate courts allows him and his colleagues to foresee how a case may play out to maximize strategic advantages, he believes it’s the caring and wholehearted commitment to the client that has helped the firm earn its proud reputation throughout Northwest Indiana.

“We're passionate about what we do. We don’t cut corners just to get a quick resolution so we can collect a fee,” he says. “We pride ourselves on being honest, having the utmost integrity and pulling no punches. Our clients know that we consistently go the extra mile for them, which is why so much of our business is referred by prior clients.”

Paul Stracci also placed first for Best Injury Lawyer, Best Criminal Lawyer and Best Personal Lawyer.

