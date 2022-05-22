Best Law Office

Rubino, Ruman, Crosmer & Polen
275 Joliet St., Suite 330
Dyer
219-322-8222
Clients come to Rubino, Ruman, Crosmer & Polen in Dyer for assistance in civil law specialties including personal injury, wrongful death, auto accidents, business law, real estate, contracts and estate planning.
The full-service law firm offers legal advice and courtroom representation, according to office manager Sandra VerWey. In 45 years the firm has grown to be one of the largest in Northwest Indiana, handling cases in Lake, Porter and surrounding counties.
The firm’s legal professionals have a strong track record of success through knowledgeable counsel and tenacious advocacy, VerWay said.
In estate planning the firm can help restructure or discharge debt to help put clients back on a secure financial footing and advise on nursing home asset protection. Other cases the firm handles include workers’ compensation, corporate and business law, family law and bankruptcy.
“Our team is rooted in a sincere effort to understand and help our clients through whatever challenges they are facing,” said VerWey.
SECOND PLACE
Stracci Law Group
11890 Broadway
Crown Point
219-525-1000
THIRD PLACE
Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys
421 81st Ave.
Merrillville
802-877-1500