 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Law Office
urgent

Best Law Office

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
Best Law Office

Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys

Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys

421 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-227-4993

Lernerandrowe.com

The Lerner & Rowe umbrella encompasses six states and has tons of awards and honors including a No. 2 ranking in the nation for national trial lawyers by the A-List organization.

The Best of the Region recognition adds to the collection.

“On behalf of our Merrillville, Ind., and Chicago, Ill. legal teams, Glen Lerner, Jonathan Faust and I share our appreciation for those who voted our law firm No. 1 in the categories of Best Law Firm and Best Customer Service,” said personal injury attorney Kevin Rowe.

“We know that there are other legal options out there. That is why we feel extreme gratitude whenever our team is given the opportunity to prove how dedicated we are to helping the injured by offering the highest level of customer service and legal representation.”

SECOND PLACE

Stracci Law Group

11890 Broadway

Crown Point

219-525-1000

www.straccilaw.com

THIRD PLACE

Rubino, Ruman, Crosmer & Polen

275 Joliet St., Suite 330

Dyer

219-322-8222

rubinoruman.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts