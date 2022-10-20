Best Lawn Care

Lawn-Tech Ltd.

“Results and referrals are the best advertising – and we know it,” Mark Spence, owner of Lawn-Tech Ltd. said about the family-owned Tinley Park business he founded in 1984.

It is indeed a family company. Spence’s wife, Sue, does payroll and accounts payable and his daughter Lane is office manager. Another daughter Kate is operations manager. Also helping run the business are two senior service managers who have been with Lawn-Tech since 1992-93.

“My business philosophy is simple--I want our customers to be treated the way I would expect to be treated if I was the customer,” continued Spence, noting that probably 60-70% of their customers have come from referrals, some going back three generations.

After each job, Spence asks his staff whether they’d be happy with the work they did if they were the ones receiving the bill.

Another factor for their success?

“We’re not profit hungry like the few large companies or franchises in our market area,” he said. “We keep our customers' lawns well fed and with good rain and/or watering our lawns, they stand out from the others.”

