Best Lawn Care

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series
Lawn Tech in Tinley Park

Lawn-Tech Ltd.

7320 Duvan Drive

Tinley Park

708-532-7411

lawntechltd.com

Look around any town or subdivision throughout the Southland on a summer morning and you’re bound to come across dozens of lawn care companies tending to the area’s manicured landscapes.

It’s a competitive business, which is why a run of 31 years and counting — with a roster of more than 11,000 customers — is such an impressive feat for Lawn-Tech.

This local, family-owned business has simply built and maintained its sterling reputation one satisfied homeowner at a time, eschewing gimmicks in favor of the basics: Longstanding lawn and tree care expertise and dedicated, outstanding customer service.

SECOND PLACE

Carefree Lawn Sprinklers

22049 S. Howell Drive

New Lenox

815-462-3300

carefreesystems.com

THIRD PLACE

The Grounds Guys of New Lenox

New Lenox

815-561-4082

groundsguys.com/new-lenox

