Best Lawn Care

Lawn-Tech Ltd.
7320 Duvan Drive
Tinley Park
708-532-7411
Look around any town or subdivision throughout the Southland on a summer morning and you’re bound to come across dozens of lawn care companies tending to the area’s manicured landscapes.
It’s a competitive business, which is why a run of 31 years and counting — with a roster of more than 11,000 customers — is such an impressive feat for Lawn-Tech.
This local, family-owned business has simply built and maintained its sterling reputation one satisfied homeowner at a time, eschewing gimmicks in favor of the basics: Longstanding lawn and tree care expertise and dedicated, outstanding customer service.
SECOND PLACE
Carefree Lawn Sprinklers
22049 S. Howell Drive
New Lenox
815-462-3300
THIRD PLACE
The Grounds Guys of New Lenox
New Lenox
815-561-4082