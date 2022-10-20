Best Lawyer/Attorney

Jonathan T. Faust
Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys
Multiple locations
708-222-2222
Having been with Lerner & Rowe for more than 10 years, Jonathan Faust is proud to lead a group of nearly 75 talented lawyers and support staffers as the managing attorney of the firm’s Chicago offices. But he mostly considers himself just another member of a great team.
“I love our team and it is really all about them,” he says. “I just have the pleasure of leading them on a daily basis.”
He believes the key to the firm’s success — and his own, as well — is an unwavering focus on treating clients like family and an effort to implement the golden rule into everything he and his team does. At the end of the day, every case has a very personal meaning to the client, and Faust knows how important it is to not lose sight of that.
“We are always looking for ways to improve our team and our processes to better serve our clients,” he says. “We’re not satisfied with being good — we want to be the best.”
SECOND PLACE
Greg Jarman
Bettenhausen & Jarman Ltd.
21146 Washington Pkwy.
Frankfort
815-806-1212
THIRD PLACE
Theresa Berkey
Law Office of Theresa A. Berkey
1938 E. Lincoln Hwy., Suite 214
New Lenox
815-320-3864