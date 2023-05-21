Dekker Lighting

2142 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-227-8520

Selection, service and satisfaction are the three main things that make Dekker Lighting stand out.

Justin Dekker, executive manager at Dekker Lighting, says the business, which has been open for more than 50 years, has a vast selection of the latest and highest-quality chandeliers, fans, bath, outdoor, sconces, home accent and LED task lighting.

“Our staff provides the highest quality service in selecting the best fixtures for your application,” Dekker says. “We pride ourselves with providing the highest quality selection and service with prices below the internet or anywhere else.”

Customer satisfaction is an emphasis at Dekker Lighting, and the company knows it’s been achieving that with the many awards and high ratings it’s received.

“Many of our customers are repeat customers,” Dekker says.

SECOND PLACE

Menards

Multiple locations

THIRD PLACE

DeYoung Interiors

8365 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8362