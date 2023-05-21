Dekker Lighting
2142 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-227-8520
Selection, service and satisfaction are the three main things that make Dekker Lighting stand out.
Justin Dekker, executive manager at Dekker Lighting, says the business, which has been open for more than 50 years, has a vast selection of the latest and highest-quality chandeliers, fans, bath, outdoor, sconces, home accent and LED task lighting.
“Our staff provides the highest quality service in selecting the best fixtures for your application,” Dekker says. “We pride ourselves with providing the highest quality selection and service with prices below the internet or anywhere else.”
People are also reading…
Customer satisfaction is an emphasis at Dekker Lighting, and the company knows it’s been achieving that with the many awards and high ratings it’s received.
“Many of our customers are repeat customers,” Dekker says.
SECOND PLACE
Menards
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
DeYoung Interiors
8365 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8362