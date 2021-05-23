Best Lighting Store

Dekker Lighting

2142 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-227-8520

With an extensive selection, knowledgeable staff and great prices, it’s easy to see why Dekker Lighting is the go-to store for lighting.

“Big box stores don’t have the expertise to help customers make the best possible selection for their lighting needs,” Dekker Lighting owner Jeff Dekker said. “Many of the items in big box stores are available at our showroom at a better price or we have comparable items of better quality.”

Dekker Lighting’s showroom includes chandeliers, crystal, sconces, ceiling fans, table and floor lamps as well as outdoor lighting options. You also will find mirrors, clocks and furniture accents.

And customers will get attentive help from Dekker’s friendly staff.

“Customers can bring in their blueprints, inspirational photos, sketches or just ideas,” Dekker said.

SECOND PLACE

Menards