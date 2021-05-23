 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Lighting Store
urgent

Best Lighting Store

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Best Lighting Store

Dekker Lighting

Dekker Lighting

2142 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-227-8520

www.dekkerlighting.com

With an extensive selection, knowledgeable staff and great prices, it’s easy to see why Dekker Lighting is the go-to store for lighting.

“Big box stores don’t have the expertise to help customers make the best possible selection for their lighting needs,” Dekker Lighting owner Jeff Dekker said. “Many of the items in big box stores are available at our showroom at a better price or we have comparable items of better quality.”

Dekker Lighting’s showroom includes chandeliers, crystal, sconces, ceiling fans, table and floor lamps as well as outdoor lighting options. You also will find mirrors, clocks and furniture accents.

And customers will get attentive help from Dekker’s friendly staff.

“Customers can bring in their blueprints, inspirational photos, sketches or just ideas,” Dekker said.

SECOND PLACE

Menards

Multiple locations

www.menards.com

THIRD PLACE

Prestige Lighting

2512 Ridge Rd.

Lansing

708-895-0055

www.prestigelightinginc.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts