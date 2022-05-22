Best Lighting Store

Dekker Lighting

2142 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-227-8520

If you want to picture what a lighting fixture will look like in your home or business, there's no better way to see it than all lit up and hanging in a showroom. Dekker Lighting has thought of that, as its 5,000-square-foot showroom is filled to the brim with the latest lighting and ceiling fan designs.

The Dekker family founded the company in 1971. Executive manager Justin Dekker says you can feel that family-like attention to detail when you walk in the store.

"We specialize in quality lighting and excellent customer service," he explains. "When a customer comes in and is either building a new home or remodeling an existing one, we guide them through the process of choosing fixtures step by step — advising them what would work in each room."

The business keeps the showroom fresh with new additions, Dekker says. In fact, Dekker Lighting features an extensive collection of hanging, wall, ceiling and outdoor fixtures, as well as lamps and other decorative accessories. The store also offers lamp repairs and provides after-sale support.

Dekker says they feel humbled that their customers have spoken with their votes.

"We've placed in Best of the Region before, but we're happy to win again."

SECOND PLACE

Prestige Lighting

2512 Ridge Road

Lansing

708-895-0055

THIRD PLACE

WaterPlace/Leeps Supply Co.

Multiple locations

