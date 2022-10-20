Best Liquor Store

Kenwood Liquors

12037 W. 159th St.

Homer Glen

708-590-8210

10750 S. Cicero Ave.

Oak Lawn

708-424-3580

Kenwood Liquors has been serving Homer Glen and beyond for more than 70 years. What accounts for this kind of longevity?

“We’ve got a very loyal client base,” says store manager Geoffrey Dixon. “We don't try to do the promotional pricing of the typical chain store. We pride ourselves on having everyday low pricing. We don't change prices week to week.

“We offer a great selection across the board,” Dixon says “We carry an extensive selection of wine for every kind of shopper, keep on top of trends in craft beer and have a variety of spirits including over 100 kinds of whiskey.”

Also, you can leave with mixers and other odds and ends to make cocktails or fill out your home bar. “We try to make it more convenient to one-stop-shop for your weekend party,” says Dixon.

