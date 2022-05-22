Best Liquor Store

Holiday Liquors

13305 Morse St.

Cedar Lake

219-374-7495

They say that good things come in small(er) packages. That holds true for Holiday Liquors, a family-owned business, whose owner, Brian Kubal, says they "shop like a large store and offer the convenience of a small one". He adds that the store carries a wide selection of beer, wine and spirits, and customers can enjoy the convenience of getting in and out quickly, or leisurely shopping the aisles.

Outstanding service from employees and management, as well as a great selection of products are the reasons that Kubal says customers keep coming back. "We're a smaller store but we cater to people better than most larger ones can," he notes. "I'm at the store a lot, and we take caring for customers very seriously."

Kubal says he knows many of his customers, as his father did when he operated the company. The senior Kubal opened Holiday Liquors in 1967 and Brian took over the business in 1992. In 2005, the store moved to its current location.

Each year, Holiday Liquors holds a Customer Appreciation Day and the proceeds from sales are donated to ABRA, Inc. (All Breed Rescue Angels), a foster-based rescue group dedicated to saving shelter pets. The afternoon includes a cookout with free brats, music and giveaways. This year's event takes place from noon-4 p.m. June 18 from 12 at the store.

SECOND PLACE

Wise Guys Liquors

Multiple locations

THIRD PLACE

Kennan Liquors

37 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-865-8501

