 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Liquor Store
urgent

Best Liquor Store

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Best Liquor Store

Wise Guys Discount Liquors

 Provided
Best Liquor Store

Wise Guys Discount Liquors

Wise Guys Discount Liquors

Multiple locations

219-525-4665

www.wiseguysliquors.com

With a wide selection of beer, wine and spirits, Wise Guys Discount Liquors has something for everyone.

“Customers know that if they are looking for a particular item or hard-to-find item or just want a variety to shop for that Wise Guys will more than likely have it,” said Brett Gargano, vice president of finance and retail operations for Weiss Entities, which owns Wise Guys. “There are quite a few customers who come in with recipes for unique or off-the-wall cocktails, and they know that we will have what they need for that cocktail.”

He said all of the Wise Guys locations have a friendly staff with experts in wine, beer and spirits.

“We have a deep and experienced staff that will go the extra mile to find, locate or special order your request,” Gargano said.

“We work hard to make sure we do the little things to satisfy our customers, and it is rewarding to see that our customers appreciate it,” Gargano said.

SECOND PLACE

Kennan Liquors

37 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-865-8501

www.kennan-liquors.com

THIRD PLACE

Holiday Liquors

13305 Morse St.

Cedar Lake

219-374-7495

www.holidayliquorscedarlake.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts