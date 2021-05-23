Best Liquor Store

Wise Guys Discount Liquors
Multiple locations
219-525-4665
With a wide selection of beer, wine and spirits, Wise Guys Discount Liquors has something for everyone.
“Customers know that if they are looking for a particular item or hard-to-find item or just want a variety to shop for that Wise Guys will more than likely have it,” said Brett Gargano, vice president of finance and retail operations for Weiss Entities, which owns Wise Guys. “There are quite a few customers who come in with recipes for unique or off-the-wall cocktails, and they know that we will have what they need for that cocktail.”
He said all of the Wise Guys locations have a friendly staff with experts in wine, beer and spirits.
“We have a deep and experienced staff that will go the extra mile to find, locate or special order your request,” Gargano said.
“We work hard to make sure we do the little things to satisfy our customers, and it is rewarding to see that our customers appreciate it,” Gargano said.
SECOND PLACE
Kennan Liquors
37 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-865-8501
THIRD PLACE
Holiday Liquors
13305 Morse St.
Cedar Lake
219-374-7495