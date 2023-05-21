Holiday Liquors

13305 Morse St.

Cedar Lake

219-374-7495

At Holiday Liquors, customers can find an extensive selection of beer, wine, spirits and more.

The service and expertise of employees and management also contribute to Holiday Liquors' devoted customer base.

Owner Brian Kubal says he gets to know his customers, just like his father did when he operated the company. The senior Kubal opened Holiday Liquors in 1967 and Brian took over the business in 1992. In 2005, the store moved to its current location.

Besides the top-notch service and friendly atmosphere, Holiday Liquors also offers tastings, a wide craft beer selection and special ordering options. That includes keg rentals and wine bottle labels for weddings and parties.

Holiday Liquors also is committed to giving back to the community.

Each year, the business holds a Customer Appreciation Day with the proceeds from sales donated to All Breed Rescue Angels, a foster-based rescue group dedicated to saving shelter pets.

SECOND PLACE

Wise Guys Discount Liquors

Multiple locations

THIRD PLACE

Nick’s Liquors

Multiple locations