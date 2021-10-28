 Skip to main content
From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Shopping series
Binny's Beverage Depot

Binny’s Beverage Depot

21410 Wolf Road

Mokena

815-534-8980

Binnys.com

Binny’s stores gobbled up two of the top three spots of the Southland's Best Liquor Store with the Mokena store taking first.

Binny’s Director of Communications Greg Versch said the Mokena store, which has been open for six years, is “a great store with a great staff.”

Versch said the Mokena staff embodies what the company is all about and why people like to shop there.

“Our best asset is our people and it shows in the Mokena store,” he said. “We want our workers to be as passionate as you about everything that we sell. After all, what better job could there be?”

Versch also said the Orland Park store will be moving to 15820 94th Ave., a former Babies R Us site, next year.

“We’re proud of the current store but it doesn’t do Orland Park justice in terms of size,” Versch said. “We want to get more variety into Orland Park.”

SECOND PLACE

Kenwood Liquors

12037 W. 159th St.

Homer Glen

708-590-8210

10750 S. Cicero Ave.

Oak Lawn

708-424-3580

kenwoodliquors.biz

THIRD PLACE

Binny’s Beverage Depot

103A Orland Park Place

Orland Park

708-226-9902

Binnys.com/orland-park

