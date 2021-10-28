Binny’s Beverage Depot

21410 Wolf Road

Mokena

815-534-8980

Binny’s stores gobbled up two of the top three spots of the Southland's Best Liquor Store with the Mokena store taking first.

Binny’s Director of Communications Greg Versch said the Mokena store, which has been open for six years, is “a great store with a great staff.”

Versch said the Mokena staff embodies what the company is all about and why people like to shop there.

“Our best asset is our people and it shows in the Mokena store,” he said. “We want our workers to be as passionate as you about everything that we sell. After all, what better job could there be?”

Versch also said the Orland Park store will be moving to 15820 94th Ave., a former Babies R Us site, next year.