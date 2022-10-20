Best Live Entertainment Venue

CD & Me
23320 S. LaGrange Road
Frankfort
815-469-7315
cdandme.co
Started by two longtime friends and Frankfort residents on the site of their former landscaping company, CD & ME has evolved into one of the area’s preeminent live entertainment facilities. The property’s lush landscaping and beautiful outdoor vistas, with botanical gardens, towering fireplaces and majestic water features, are a big draw for weddings, parties and fundraisers. Music and comedy fans flock to the grounds for a wide-ranging schedule of concerts and performances.
A “Dance the Night Away” concert brings musical acts to CD & ME May through September, while focus to “Laugh the Night Away,” a series of indoor comedy shows that kicks off in November.
SECOND PLACE
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
19100 Ridgeland Ave.
Tinley Park
708-614-1616
THIRD PLACE
115 Bourbon Street
3359 W. 115th St.
Merrionette Park
708-388-8881