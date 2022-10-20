Best Live Entertainment Venue

CD & Me

Started by two longtime friends and Frankfort residents on the site of their former landscaping company, CD & ME has evolved into one of the area’s preeminent live entertainment facilities. The property’s lush landscaping and beautiful outdoor vistas, with botanical gardens, towering fireplaces and majestic water features, are a big draw for weddings, parties and fundraisers. Music and comedy fans flock to the grounds for a wide-ranging schedule of concerts and performances.