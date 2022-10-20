 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Live Entertainment Venue

Best Live Entertainment Venue

CD & ME 

CD & Me 

23320 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-469-7315

cdandme.co

Started by two longtime friends and Frankfort residents on the site of their former landscaping company, CD & ME has evolved into one of the area’s preeminent live entertainment facilities. The property’s lush landscaping and beautiful outdoor vistas, with botanical gardens, towering fireplaces and majestic water features, are a big draw for weddings, parties and fundraisers. Music and comedy fans flock to the grounds for a wide-ranging schedule of concerts and performances.

A “Dance the Night Away” concert brings musical acts to CD & ME May through September, while focus to “Laugh the Night Away,” a series of indoor comedy shows that kicks off in November.

SECOND PLACE

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

19100 Ridgeland Ave.

Tinley Park

708-614-1616

tinleyparkampitheater.com

THIRD PLACE

115 Bourbon Street

3359 W. 115th St.

Merrionette Park

708-388-8881

115bourbonstreet.com

