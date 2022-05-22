 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Live Entertainment Venue

Best Live Entertainment Venue

Hobart Art Theatre

 Provided
Best Live Entertainment Venue

Hobart Art Theatre

Hobart Art Theatre

230 Main St.

Hobart

219-942-1670

brickartlive.com

Originally a single-screen movie theater, the Hobart Art Theatre has become a prime location for live entertainment.

“Brick House Entertainment purchased the building in spring of 2019 and has transformed it into what we see today as a premier live entertainment space,” said Shane Evans, of the Brick House Entertainment Group.

There’s no shortage of acts to see at the Art Theatre.

“We are unique in the fact of bringing large national acts to an intimate venue setting in Northwest Indiana,” Evans said. “We offer music of all varieties along with comedy and community events.”

He calls the community response to the Art Theatre astounding, and he’s excited about what’s ahead.

“From (Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor) to local music fans, to other businesses in our vicinity, the feedback that we receive is off the charts,” Evans said. “We look forward to many years of providing the best in entertainment to our Region.”

SECOND PLACE

The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

777 Casino Center Drive

Hammond

866-711-SHOE (7463)

caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond/shows

THIRD PLACE

Bulldog Park

183 S. West St.

Crown Point

219-661-2271

crownpoint.in.gov/320/Bulldog-Park

