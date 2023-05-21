Hobart Art Theater
230 Main St.
Hobart
219-942-1670
A mainstay in downtown Hobart since opening Aug. 27, 1941 (showing the movie “One Night in Lisbon” starring Fred MacMurray and Madeleine Carroll), the Hobart Art Theater is now a live entertainment venue offering a variety of entertainers. An updated state-of-the-art sound system and lighting rig enhance performances by musicians such as Omar Apollo, Riff Raff and Insane Clown Posse and shows such as Tributes to Sublime & Pearl Jam, Adelitas Way and Fool House. Comedians Jamie Kennedy, Riki Rachtman, and "Saturday Night Live" alumni Tim Meadows and Chris Kattan have also performed at the theater.
People are also reading…
The Art Deco-style theater, which seats 400, has a private green room, VIP seating and a full bar with beer and spirits. Owner Shane Evans, who bought the theater in 2019, also co-owns, with Blake Gillespie, the Brick House Bar & Grill next door.
SECOND PLACE
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
5400 W. 29th Ave.
Gary
219-228-2383
THIRD PLACE
Bulldog Park
City of Crown Point
183 S. West St.
Crown Point
219-661-2271