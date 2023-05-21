Hobart Art Theater

A mainstay in downtown Hobart since opening Aug. 27, 1941 (showing the movie “One Night in Lisbon” starring Fred MacMurray and Madeleine Carroll), the Hobart Art Theater is now a live entertainment venue offering a variety of entertainers. An updated state-of-the-art sound system and lighting rig enhance performances by musicians such as Omar Apollo, Riff Raff and Insane Clown Posse and shows such as Tributes to Sublime & Pearl Jam, Adelitas Way and Fool House. Comedians Jamie Kennedy, Riki Rachtman, and "Saturday Night Live" alumni Tim Meadows and Chris Kattan have also performed at the theater.