Best Live Entertainment

Five Guys Named Moe
Oak Forest
Describing themselves as a 100% all-natural classic rock-and-roll band, Five Guys Named Moe pack a lot of energy into every performance. Besides sharing the stage with numerous national acts, they also headline events throughout the Midwest including private parties, concerts, clubs, festivals, and corporate events.
The five are founder/leader and "Big Moe" Jose Rivera, lead vocalist who also plays trumpet, flute, flugelhorn, bongos, congas, pocket trumpet, timbales and vibraslap; "Ro Moe" Bob Ferraris, acoustic and electric bassist; "Franken Moe" Frank Capek,guitarist; "Mighty Moe" Paul Townsend, vocalist and drummer; and "Gimme Moe" Jim Lunsford, keyboardist.