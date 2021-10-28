 Skip to main content
Best Live Entertainment
From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Fitness & Recreation series
Five Guys Named Moe

Oak Forest

bigmoe@fiveguysnamedmoe.com

www.fiveguysnamedmoe.com

Known as “the ultimate party band,” Five Guys Named Moe is ready to entertain when they take the stage.

“Five Guys Named Moe is a 100% all-natural classic rock 'n' roll band that delivers pure energy, heart and a lot of soul,” according to the group. “No additives, no preservatives, not from concentrate, just real music performed live before your eyes.”

The band has been performing for more than 30 years, and each show is an experience in horns, percussion and harmonies.

“Prepare for a night to remember, the Moe show is a nonstop party,” according to the group. “Five Guys Named Moe have a diverse repertoire and each show is different from the last.”

SECOND PLACE

Strung Out

Chicago

708-204-2045

www.strungoutband.com

THIRD PLACE

Big Fish Music Productions

New Lenox

708-362-0947

www.djbigfish.com

