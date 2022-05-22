Best Live Theater Group

Theatre at the Center

1040 Ridge Road

Munster

219-836-3255

The Theatre at the Center has attracted thousands of visitors to its productions since it opened its doors in 1991.

“TATC operates on an Actors Equity contract and regularly employs the finest performers in the greater Chicago area for its year-round seasons of classic American musicals, new plays and comedies,” according to the organization. “Other programming includes four Theatre for Young Audiences productions annually, theater classes for young people and special events, including music, comedy and limited run theatrical works.”

In January, Theatre at the Center announced it remains on hiatus for mainstage productions in 2022.

“Theatre at the Center is grateful for your patience and understanding during these challenging times,” said Philip Potempa, director of marketing. “The logistics of planning a successful season of theater require more than a year.”

SECOND PLACE

Chicago Street Theatre

154 W. Chicago St.

Valparaiso

219-464-1636

THIRD PLACE

Towle Performing Arts Company

5205 Hohman Ave.

Hammond

219-937-8780

