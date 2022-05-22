Best Live Theater Group

Theatre at the Center
1040 Ridge Road
Munster
219-836-3255
The Theatre at the Center has attracted thousands of visitors to its productions since it opened its doors in 1991.
“TATC operates on an Actors Equity contract and regularly employs the finest performers in the greater Chicago area for its year-round seasons of classic American musicals, new plays and comedies,” according to the organization. “Other programming includes four Theatre for Young Audiences productions annually, theater classes for young people and special events, including music, comedy and limited run theatrical works.”
In January, Theatre at the Center announced it remains on hiatus for mainstage productions in 2022.
“Theatre at the Center is grateful for your patience and understanding during these challenging times,” said Philip Potempa, director of marketing. “The logistics of planning a successful season of theater require more than a year.”
SECOND PLACE
Chicago Street Theatre
154 W. Chicago St.
Valparaiso
219-464-1636
THIRD PLACE
Towle Performing Arts Company
5205 Hohman Ave.
Hammond
219-937-8780