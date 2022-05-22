Best Local Department Store

Last Chance Overstock

1042 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-515-2202

Last Chance Overstock owner Jim Prisby had a lot to say about the inventory of the 30,000-square-foot facility.

Winning Best of the Region is recognition of his store’s collection of clothing, food, furniture, home goods, electronics and more.

Two major retailers and nearly 20 vendors vetted and selected by the family business supply Last Chance Overstock.

A third of the space is dedicated to the warehouse, where staff inspect items before they reach the floor to ensure they meet the Last Chance standards, Prisby said.

“We have a pretty big staff that processes product before it goes on the floor,” he said.

If something does not quite meet the typical standard, it is priced accordingly and sold from what Prisby calls its actively rotating clearance section.

Between seasonal transitions, Last Chance Overstock makes its purchases and stores them for the next year to keep costs down for the consumer, he said, noting that the store is getting ready for Christmas.

Last Chance Overstock also was voted Best Clothing Store and Best Women's Clothing Store.

