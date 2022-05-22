Pierogi Fest

119th Street

Whiting

219-659-0292

It’s clear the Pierogi Fest is a beloved event in the Region.

It’s been voted the Best Local Festival in Northwest Indiana 19 times in a row.

“Begun in 1994, Pierogi Fest has grown to be a nationally recognized festival, featuring one of the largest food menus in the Midwest, six performance stages, dozens of arts and crafts and tchotchke vendors and crazy, zany fun,” said Tom Dabertin, chairman and a co-founder of Pierogi Fest.

In addition to the state and national attention the Pierogi Fest has received, it’s also been recognized on television stations in Germany, Slovakia, Poland, China and Australia.

Dabertin also joked that it’s a favorite festival for extraterrestrials.

“OK, we made that one up,” he said.

Dabertin credits the hundreds of volunteers who organize and run the Pierogi Fest with its ability to attract thousands of visitors.

“While the festival has grown by immense proportions, it still retains its small-town ethnic charm," Dabertin said. “Pierogi Fest is all about celebrating one’s roots and heritage, and we focus on making attendees feel welcome and the reason the fest is held.”

SECOND PLACE

Rock ‘N’ Rail Music and Street Festival

Broad Street

Griffith

219-924-7500

THIRD PLACE

Lake County Fair

889 S. Court St.

Crown Point

219-663-3617

