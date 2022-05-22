Pierogi Fest
119th Street
Whiting
219-659-0292
It’s clear the Pierogi Fest is a beloved event in the Region.
It’s been voted the Best Local Festival in Northwest Indiana 19 times in a row.
“Begun in 1994, Pierogi Fest has grown to be a nationally recognized festival, featuring one of the largest food menus in the Midwest, six performance stages, dozens of arts and crafts and tchotchke vendors and crazy, zany fun,” said Tom Dabertin, chairman and a co-founder of Pierogi Fest.
In addition to the state and national attention the Pierogi Fest has received, it’s also been recognized on television stations in Germany, Slovakia, Poland, China and Australia.
Dabertin also joked that it’s a favorite festival for extraterrestrials.
“OK, we made that one up,” he said.
Dabertin credits the hundreds of volunteers who organize and run the Pierogi Fest with its ability to attract thousands of visitors.
“While the festival has grown by immense proportions, it still retains its small-town ethnic charm," Dabertin said. “Pierogi Fest is all about celebrating one’s roots and heritage, and we focus on making attendees feel welcome and the reason the fest is held.”
SECOND PLACE
Rock ‘N’ Rail Music and Street Festival
Broad Street
Griffith
219-924-7500
THIRD PLACE
Lake County Fair
889 S. Court St.
Crown Point
219-663-3617