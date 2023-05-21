Pierogi Fest

1417 119th St.

Whiting

219-659-0292

There are brief moments when Tom Dabertin, chairman and one of three co-founders of Pierogi Fest, has a flashback to the first fest three decades ago and how it took up 50 feet of space.

“Now we’re the largest food festival in the Midwest,” says Dabertin. “Taste of Chicago had 42 food booths last year, and we had 80. We now have seven stages and every type of music you can imagine. We have Smash Mouth as our headline act for the festival. Reader’s Digest, Saveur magazine, Trip Advisor and Yahoo have all named us as one of the best festivals.”

Seven television stations are live broadcasting this year’s Pierogi Fest, July 28-30. He credits much of this success to the hard work and commitment of the more than 600 volunteers who help out every year.

“We’re an all-volunteer event,” he says. “If anyone wants to help, they can call the Whiting Chamber of Commerce."

Always part of the fun — as well as the hard work — Dabertin, whose birthday falls on the same day as the Polka Parade (July 28), will be marching dressed in his traditional Pierogi Fest parade attire — a coconut shell bra and grass skirt.

