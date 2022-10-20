Best Local Sports Team

Windy City Thunderbolts

14011 S. Kenton Ave.

Crestwood

708-489-2255

Johnny Sole says even people who don't like baseball can enjoy a Windy City Thunderbolts game. The team’s director of community relations cites everything from theme nights and bands to character appearances and fireworks as reasons diehard fans and folks just looking for a fun and family-friendly night out helped make the 2022 season another winner.

“Any individual or group can enjoy a night out at the stadium depending on what they are looking for, and it goes way beyond just a baseball game,” he says.

The team also keeps things affordable with a variety of ticket tiers, free parking and wide range of reasonably priced concessions. It’s no wonder, then, that so many baseball lovers — not to mention those who wouldn’t know a pop fly from a pop star — have found plenty to like at a Windy City Thunderbolts game.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to provide this entertainment for the Southland and to give them a team that is local to this community that they can root for and visit to enjoy a night out.”

SECOND PLACE

Joliet Slammers

1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive

Joliet

815-722-2287

THIRD PLACE

Rocket Pro Wrestling

St. Joseph Park

700 Theodore St.

Joliet

630-327-8297