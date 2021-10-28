 Skip to main content
Best Lunch


Best Lunch

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
Best Lunch

3 Corners Grill & Tap 

3 Corners Grill & Tap

901 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-485-9000

3cornersgrill.com

Since May 2019, 3 Corners Grill & Tap has been a popular place for lunch in the Southland. “We’re a family owned business with good food, great service and a great atmosphere,” says manager Julie Golobic.

According to Golobic, most of the staff has been there since the opening and this has helped to make that welcoming ambience. “Everybody's had a lot of experience, a lot of local people on staff, it gives a nice vibe,” says Golobic.

Golobic describes the menu at 3 Corners as “bar and grill American fare.” And the menu is extensive, with wraps, salads, sandwiches and more.

It has a large patio with a water feature and a bar. And for groups, there is a back room with bigger tables. “There's a lot of groups and clubs that like to take advantage of the back room,” Golobic says. “There's a book club that comes for lunch.”

And Golobic believes there are a few other reasons that make 3 Corners a good bet for lunch.

“We provide fast service and quality food, not fast food,” says Golobic, “You can eat well and still get out of here in 30 minutes.”

SECOND PLACE

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant

15690 Harlem Ave.

Orland Park

708-633-0200

2307 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-320-7500

chwinery.com

THIRD PLACE

JBD White Horse Inn

348 W. Maple St.

New Lenox

815-485-4848

jbdwhitehorseinn.com

