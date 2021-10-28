Best Lunch

3 Corners Grill & Tap
901 E. Lincoln Hwy.
New Lenox
815-485-9000
Since May 2019, 3 Corners Grill & Tap has been a popular place for lunch in the Southland. “We’re a family owned business with good food, great service and a great atmosphere,” says manager Julie Golobic.
According to Golobic, most of the staff has been there since the opening and this has helped to make that welcoming ambience. “Everybody's had a lot of experience, a lot of local people on staff, it gives a nice vibe,” says Golobic.
Golobic describes the menu at 3 Corners as “bar and grill American fare.” And the menu is extensive, with wraps, salads, sandwiches and more.
It has a large patio with a water feature and a bar. And for groups, there is a back room with bigger tables. “There's a lot of groups and clubs that like to take advantage of the back room,” Golobic says. “There's a book club that comes for lunch.”
And Golobic believes there are a few other reasons that make 3 Corners a good bet for lunch.
“We provide fast service and quality food, not fast food,” says Golobic, “You can eat well and still get out of here in 30 minutes.”
SECOND PLACE
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant
15690 Harlem Ave.
Orland Park
708-633-0200
2307 E. Lincoln Hwy.
New Lenox
815-320-7500
THIRD PLACE
JBD White Horse Inn
348 W. Maple St.
New Lenox
815-485-4848