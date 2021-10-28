Best Lunch

3 Corners Grill & Tap

901 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-485-9000

Since May 2019, 3 Corners Grill & Tap has been a popular place for lunch in the Southland. “We’re a family owned business with good food, great service and a great atmosphere,” says manager Julie Golobic.

According to Golobic, most of the staff has been there since the opening and this has helped to make that welcoming ambience. “Everybody's had a lot of experience, a lot of local people on staff, it gives a nice vibe,” says Golobic.

Golobic describes the menu at 3 Corners as “bar and grill American fare.” And the menu is extensive, with wraps, salads, sandwiches and more.

It has a large patio with a water feature and a bar. And for groups, there is a back room with bigger tables. “There's a lot of groups and clubs that like to take advantage of the back room,” Golobic says. “There's a book club that comes for lunch.”