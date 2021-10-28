 Skip to main content
Best Luxury Realtor
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Real Estate series
Debbie DeGroot, a broker with CRIS Realty in Frankfort

Debbie DeGroot

CRIS Realty

53 Old Frankfort Way

Frankfort

708-267-1767

debbiedegroothomes.com

Passionate about connecting with her clients and the community, Debbie DeGroot, a broker with CRIS Realty, works tirelessly to provide excellent service to her buyers and sellers, earning their trust and respect. She has worked full-time in real estate for seven years  on top of more than 30 years in sales and marketing.

DeGroot describes the luxury home market as offering many features that make houses desirable to sophisticated buyers primarily in the Southwest Suburbs.

“I love developing relationships with clients while working with them in selling or buying their dream home,” says DeGroot, noting that these relationships often develop into lifelong connections. “I’m dedicated to providing excellence in every service I provide. Real estate is not only something I love to do, but something I also take great pride in.”

SECOND PLACE

James Murphy

Murphy Real Estate Group

25 E. Colorado Ave.

Frankfort

815-464-1110

murphyrealestategroup.com

THIRD PLACE

Mike McCatty

McCatty Real Estate Group - Century 21 Affiliated

15812 S. Wolf Road

Orland Park

708-945-2121

Related to this story

