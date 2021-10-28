Best Luxury Realtor

Debbie DeGroot

CRIS Realty

53 Old Frankfort Way

Frankfort

708-267-1767

Passionate about connecting with her clients and the community, Debbie DeGroot, a broker with CRIS Realty, works tirelessly to provide excellent service to her buyers and sellers, earning their trust and respect. She has worked full-time in real estate for seven years on top of more than 30 years in sales and marketing.

DeGroot describes the luxury home market as offering many features that make houses desirable to sophisticated buyers primarily in the Southwest Suburbs.

“I love developing relationships with clients while working with them in selling or buying their dream home,” says DeGroot, noting that these relationships often develop into lifelong connections. “I’m dedicated to providing excellence in every service I provide. Real estate is not only something I love to do, but something I also take great pride in.”

