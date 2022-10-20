Barb Glinkowski

Classic Reality Group

17726 Oak Park Ave., Suite C

Tinley Park

708-942-8383

Barb Glinkowski said she doesn’t like to brag about herself or her accomplishments, but when pressed as to why she thought readers chose her as Best Luxury Realtor, she had to pause and think about it.

“I try to put the best things together,” she said. “I went to school for a year for home staging and redesigning. I guess that gave me a little more power. So, if I go to someone’s house, I have the vision of how we can prepare the house to list it, so it looks great.

“That helps tremendously with listing, and that way we can get a little higher price.”

Glinkowski said 2021 was her best year in 18 years of doing this with 30 successful transactions.

“I was constantly on the run,” she said.

SECOND PLACE

Mike McCatty

Mike McCatty Group

15812 S. Wolf Road

Orland Park

708-945-2121

THIRD PLACE

Kim Wirtz

1213 E. 9th St.

Lockport

708-516-3050