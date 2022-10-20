Barb Glinkowski
Classic Reality Group
17726 Oak Park Ave., Suite C
Tinley Park
708-942-8383
Barb Glinkowski said she doesn’t like to brag about herself or her accomplishments, but when pressed as to why she thought readers chose her as Best Luxury Realtor, she had to pause and think about it.
“I try to put the best things together,” she said. “I went to school for a year for home staging and redesigning. I guess that gave me a little more power. So, if I go to someone’s house, I have the vision of how we can prepare the house to list it, so it looks great.
“That helps tremendously with listing, and that way we can get a little higher price.”
Glinkowski said 2021 was her best year in 18 years of doing this with 30 successful transactions.
“I was constantly on the run,” she said.
SECOND PLACE
Mike McCatty
Mike McCatty Group
15812 S. Wolf Road
Orland Park
708-945-2121
THIRD PLACE
Kim Wirtz
1213 E. 9th St.
Lockport
708-516-3050