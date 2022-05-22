Mike Green

Horseshoe Hammond Casino

777 Casino Center Drive

Hammond

866-711-7463

Mike Green said that being voted Best Male Bartender for the first time wouldn’t have been possible without the other three bartenders at the casino — Caitlyn Fritz, voted Best Female Bartender; Serena Rodriguez; and Autumn Cheatham.

“This is a blessing from God,” he said. “I have great coworkers and management, and there are four of us here and we call ourselves the Four Horsemen, just like the old wrestlers. We’re a tight-knit family. They motivate me and push me.”

Green, who lives in Schererville, loves his work.

“I get to interact with so many different people,” he said. “You meet people with everything going on in their lives — from happy days to bad days and sometimes they just want to tell their stories. I get to meet people from everywhere.”

He said during his bartending career, he has met former Bulls greats Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen and the late actor Michael Clarke Duncan.

SECOND PLACE

Matt Roper

Lucrezia

302 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-661-5829

Lucreziacafé.com

THIRD PLACE

Keith Evans

Three Monkeys Pub

21 W. 112th Ave.

Crown Point

219-662-7000

