Mike Green
Horseshoe Hammond Casino
777 Casino Center Drive
Hammond
866-711-7463
Mike Green said that being voted Best Male Bartender for the first time wouldn’t have been possible without the other three bartenders at the casino — Caitlyn Fritz, voted Best Female Bartender; Serena Rodriguez; and Autumn Cheatham.
“This is a blessing from God,” he said. “I have great coworkers and management, and there are four of us here and we call ourselves the Four Horsemen, just like the old wrestlers. We’re a tight-knit family. They motivate me and push me.”
Green, who lives in Schererville, loves his work.
“I get to interact with so many different people,” he said. “You meet people with everything going on in their lives — from happy days to bad days and sometimes they just want to tell their stories. I get to meet people from everywhere.”
He said during his bartending career, he has met former Bulls greats Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen and the late actor Michael Clarke Duncan.
SECOND PLACE
Matt Roper
Lucrezia
302 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-661-5829
Lucreziacafé.com
THIRD PLACE
Keith Evans
Three Monkeys Pub
21 W. 112th Ave.
Crown Point
219-662-7000