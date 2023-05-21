Mike Green
Horseshoe Hammond Casino
777 Casino Center Drive
Hammond
219-473-7000
There are folks who have spent some time tending bar, and then there is Mike Green. After more than 25 years — the last 18 at Horseshoe Hammond —mixing cocktails and helping make plenty of nights out something special, it’s safe to say this isn’t just a pastime.
And it isn’t just a job for Green, either. Working the bar at Horseshoe gives him plenty of opportunity to flex his creative muscles as a mixologist and, more importantly, to really connect with the people he serves at the casino.
“I love meeting all kinds of great people — some end up feeling like family,” he says. “And I thank my family and customers for voting for me, because I wouldn’t be here without them. This is truly a blessing.”
SECOND PLACE
Matt Roper
Lucrezia Ristorante
302 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-661-5829
THIRD PLACE
Joe Ghiotto
White Rhino Bar & Grill
101 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-864-9200