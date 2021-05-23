 Skip to main content
Best Male Bartender
urgent

Best Male Bartender

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Professional Services series
Best Male Bartender

Matt Roper, Lucrezia

Matt Roper

Lucrezia

302 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-661-5829

lucreziacafe.com

Every day is enjoyable for Matt Roper, who serves patrons at Lucrezia Cafe in Crown Point as the restaurant’s bartender.

It should come as no surprise then that much of his enthusiasm for his work extends to his customers, whom he calls “family.”

“I believe in a balance of high quality and consistency, not just with my cocktails, but also with customer relationships,” Roper said. “They are our family and deserve an experience worth returning for.”

A bartender for 25 years, Roper has spent the last 17 at Lucrezia, where he says he is surrounded by top-notch professionals and customers.

“The wonderful community of Crown Point, along with our crew, management team and owners are all second to none,” Roper says.

SECOND PLACE

Joe Ghiotto

White Rhino Bar & Grill

101 E. Joliet St.

Dyer

219-864-9200

whiterhinoonline.com

THIRD PLACE

Keith Evans

Three Monkeys Pub

21 Adams St.

Crown Point

219-662-7000

threemonkeyspubcp.com

