Best Male Bartender

Jeff Paslawski
Girl in the Park
11265 W. 159th St.
Orland Park
708-226-0042
Jeff Paslawski takes bartending seriously — sometimes, he admits, maybe a little bit too seriously. He points to several times over his past 2 1/2 years at Girl in the Park when he considered flexing his creative muscles with a new concoction but held off because the drink he had in mind required a very specific bourbon or obscure liquor that wasn’t on hand.
“Instead of substituting a lesser ingredient, I had to make something else entirely,” he explains. “I guess I just take these fleeting cocktails — that someone may walk out of the restaurant and never think about again — as an indication of my skill and validity as a bartender.”
People are also reading…
That dedication to his craft has made Paslawski a favorite among patrons at the Orland Park restaurant, a place he’s come to really appreciate and respect during his tenure thanks to those regular customers and managers who let him do his thing.
“The freedom and, specifically, the support and trust to do what we think is right is the reason I think all of us working here flourish,” he says.
SECOND PLACE
Mike Visconti
Bailey’s Bar & Grill
17731 Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park
708-429-7955
THIRD PLACE
Ryan Wilhelm
Double “J” Sports Bar
1001 Essington Rd.
Joliet
815-730-8488