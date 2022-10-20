Best Managing Broker

Adam Mendez
Classic Realty Group
17726 Oak Park Ave., Suite C
Tinley Park
708-942-8383
Adam Mendez thought that when he sold the business to his son, John, he would be able to enjoy the comforts of retirement.
Not yet.
The 66-year-old still has a hand in the business.
“I enjoy helping people out, basically,” he said. “I like to help investors who want to take it to the next level. I know their financing needs and the tricks of the trade, if you will, to get them to the next level which could be very lucrative.”
He’s sold homes. He’s sold restaurants. He’s sold other businesses.
“I like the multifaceted side of things,” Mendez said. “A lot of agents stick to one thing, but I like to diversify. I have a full background.”
SECOND PLACE
Donna Shelton
Century 21 Affiliated
15812 S. Wolf Road
Orland Park
708-296-8421
THIRD PLACE
Andrew Croegaert
Baird & Warner
21130 S. LaGrange Road
Frankfort
312-545-6330