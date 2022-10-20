 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Managing Broker

Adam Mendez

Classic Realty Group

17726 Oak Park Ave., Suite C

Tinley Park

708-942-8383

Crgilrealestate.com

Adam Mendez thought that when he sold the business to his son, John, he would be able to enjoy the comforts of retirement.

Not yet.

The 66-year-old still has a hand in the business.

“I enjoy helping people out, basically,” he said. “I like to help investors who want to take it to the next level. I know their financing needs and the tricks of the trade, if you will, to get them to the next level which could be very lucrative.”

He’s sold homes. He’s sold restaurants. He’s sold other businesses.

“I like the multifaceted side of things,” Mendez said. “A lot of agents stick to one thing, but I like to diversify. I have a full background.”

SECOND PLACE

Donna Shelton

Century 21 Affiliated

15812 S. Wolf Road

Orland Park

708-296-8421

Century21.com

THIRD PLACE

Andrew Croegaert

Baird & Warner

21130 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

312-545-6330

Bairdwarner.com

