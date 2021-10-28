 Skip to main content
Best Managing Broker
Best Managing Broker

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Real Estate series
Best Managing Broker

James Murphy

James Murphy

The Murphy Real Estate Group

25 E. Colorado Ave.

Frankfort

815-464-1110

murphyrealestategroup.com

“The managing broker in our firm sets the standards/policies/procedures, manages the daily activities of the business as well as prepares forecasting and budgets,” James Murphy says of his role at The Murphy Real Estate Group, adding that he believes that the most critical responsibility of the managing broker is to assist the firm’s brokers when they have challenges  to find solutions best for our clients.

Murphy, having worked in Real Estate for a quarter-of-a-century, says his experience has led him to be effective in strategy and problem solving.

“Being very hands-on and involved makes me visible in the marketplace,” he continues. “I think the public appreciates honest, straight forward experience while navigating through their transaction.

SECOND PLACE

Andrew Croegaert

Designated Managing Broker

Baird & Warner

21130 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

312-545-6330

bairdwarner.com/agent/209651-Andrew-Croegaert

THIRD PLACE

Rick Criscione

CRIS Realty

53 Old Frankfort Way

Frankfort

815-485-5050

crisrealty.net/?aios_agent=rick-criscione-2

