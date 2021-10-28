Best Managing Broker

James Murphy
The Murphy Real Estate Group
25 E. Colorado Ave.
Frankfort
815-464-1110
“The managing broker in our firm sets the standards/policies/procedures, manages the daily activities of the business as well as prepares forecasting and budgets,” James Murphy says of his role at The Murphy Real Estate Group, adding that he believes that the most critical responsibility of the managing broker is to assist the firm’s brokers when they have challenges to find solutions best for our clients.
Murphy, having worked in Real Estate for a quarter-of-a-century, says his experience has led him to be effective in strategy and problem solving.
“Being very hands-on and involved makes me visible in the marketplace,” he continues. “I think the public appreciates honest, straight forward experience while navigating through their transaction.
SECOND PLACE
Andrew Croegaert
Designated Managing Broker
Baird & Warner
21130 S. LaGrange Road
Frankfort
312-545-6330
THIRD PLACE
Rick Criscione
CRIS Realty
53 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort
815-485-5050