Best Manicure/Pedicure

Tracy’s Beautique

11532 183rd Place NE

Orland Park

Tracy Powers started her career at 16 as a nail technician. She became an esthetician and finally opened her own shop, Tracy’s Beautique, in Frankfort. Now in Orland Park, Tracy’s Beautique is a full-service salon with a team of independent specialists, each with their areas of expertise to meet every customer’s salon needs.

Powers created Tracy’s Beautique to have a group of skilled professionals under one roof, doing what they love, in an inviting atmosphere for clients and service providers. “Each member of my team puts forth the effort to make sure our clients feel welcome, comfortable and beautiful when they leave here,” says Powers.

A Permanent Makeup Artist and licensed esthetician, Powers says her team strives to set a new standard for their industry, bringing each artist’s unique talent that adds to the team. “That’s what makes us independent, but better together,” says Powers.

SECOND PLACE

Jeffrey LaMorte Salon & Day Spa

Multiple locations

815-469-0660

THIRD PLACE

LA Nails of Mokena

11322 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Mokena

815-464-9445