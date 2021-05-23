Best Margarita

El Taco Real

935 E. Hoffman St.

Hammond

219-932-8333

Whether it’s the end of a long day, a girl’s night out or a relaxing Sunday afternoon, you can make it margarita time. And the place voted as the top spot to sip a margarita is El Taco Real in Hammond.

Raymundo Garcia, whose family started the business 47 years ago, relayed the story of how its popular margarita came to be. “The legend about our margaritas is that my staff and I got together one day in front of every conceivable margarita component possible. We made batch after batch of margaritas, testing each and every configuration. After a dozen or so tries, we came upon the perfect recipe. However, after testing all the trial margaritas, we were so hammered that we forgot what we had done and had to do it all over again,” he said.