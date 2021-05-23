Best Margarita

 Skip to main content
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Food and dining series
Strawberry margarita from El Taco Real

 Provided
Lime margarita from El Taco Real

El Taco Real

935 E. Hoffman St.

Hammond

219-932-8333

eltacorealrestaurant.com

Whether it’s the end of a long day, a girl’s night out or a relaxing Sunday afternoon, you can make it margarita time. And the place voted as the top spot to sip a margarita is El Taco Real in Hammond.

Raymundo Garcia, whose family started the business 47 years ago, relayed the story of how its popular margarita came to be. “The legend about our margaritas is that my staff and I got together one day in front of every conceivable margarita component possible. We made batch after batch of margaritas, testing each and every configuration. After a dozen or so tries, we came upon the perfect recipe. However, after testing all the trial margaritas, we were so hammered that we forgot what we had done and had to do it all over again,” he said.

“The truth is similar without as much debauchery. In the early days of our restaurant, we only had a two-way license so our margaritas were made with white wine. It taught us the lesson of what makes the best margaritas. People want a sturdy drink that tastes not as sturdy — an adult beverage that has the intended affect without tasting as such,” he said. “Ours are on the rocks, semiblended (crushed ice), frozen and in the original lime flavor, plus strawberry. Always half price on Wednesdays.”

SECOND PLACE

El Salto 

Multiple locations

219-462-0100

elsaltorestaurant.com

THIRD PLACE

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant & Bar

269 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Merrillville

219-791-0119

717 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-322-0900

lacarretarestaurantandbar.com

