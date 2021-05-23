Best Margarita

El Taco Real
935 E. Hoffman St.
Hammond
219-932-8333
Whether it’s the end of a long day, a girl’s night out or a relaxing Sunday afternoon, you can make it margarita time. And the place voted as the top spot to sip a margarita is El Taco Real in Hammond.
Raymundo Garcia, whose family started the business 47 years ago, relayed the story of how its popular margarita came to be. “The legend about our margaritas is that my staff and I got together one day in front of every conceivable margarita component possible. We made batch after batch of margaritas, testing each and every configuration. After a dozen or so tries, we came upon the perfect recipe. However, after testing all the trial margaritas, we were so hammered that we forgot what we had done and had to do it all over again,” he said.
“The truth is similar without as much debauchery. In the early days of our restaurant, we only had a two-way license so our margaritas were made with white wine. It taught us the lesson of what makes the best margaritas. People want a sturdy drink that tastes not as sturdy — an adult beverage that has the intended affect without tasting as such,” he said. “Ours are on the rocks, semiblended (crushed ice), frozen and in the original lime flavor, plus strawberry. Always half price on Wednesdays.”
SECOND PLACE
El Salto
Multiple locations
219-462-0100
THIRD PLACE
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant & Bar
269 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville
219-791-0119
717 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-322-0900