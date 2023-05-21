El Taco Real (TIE)

935 Hoffman St.

Hammond

219-932-8333

When El Taco Real opened 49 years ago, tequila was strong, bitter and rather nasty tasting, says manager Raymundo Garcia. This is why oranges and limes were added in Southern Mexico to make a margarita.

“Up north, where limes and oranges weren’t always available, people substituted Triple Sec and Grand Marnier for the oranges and Rose’s Lime Juice for the limes and made a simple syrup when making margaritas,” says Garcia.

At El Taco Real, margaritas were made with white wine when the restaurant opened as it had only a two-way liquor license for beer and wine.

“The story I like to tell about how we came up with our margarita recipe is that we mixed all sorts of combinations and tasted them, and then made more,” says Garcia. “We made so many and we were so happy but unfortunately we couldn’t remember the best one so we had to make more.”

El Taco Real's margaritas include the citrus classic with orange and lime as well as a strawberry flavor — made with tequila.

“Sometimes we’ve had peach and mango and those were popular,” says Garcia who has lots of stories to tell about tequila. “But our best seller is the citrus.”

White Rhino Bar & Grill (TIE)

101 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-864-9200

White Rhino Bar & Grill also won Best Bar, Best Chicken Wings, Best Sandwich and Best Wait Staff.

SECOND PLACE

La Carreta

269 W. 81st St.

Merrillville

219-791-0119

THIRD PLACE

Asada Grill & Cantina

2907 W. 45th St.

Highland

219-934-0400