Best Margarita

Jalapenos

200 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-864-4444

It’s always 5 o’clock somewhere and when you hang at Jalapeños, you’re as close to Margaritaville as you can get in Northwest Indiana. Any time you’re ready to kick back with a cocktail, Jalapeños is where you want to be. With more than 100 tequilas and the opportunity to have your drink customized to fit your tastes, there are countless options for your margarita fix.

Bar manager Bree Book said that the classic house margarita is the biggest seller, a traditional lime version served on the rocks with salt and a side of Grand Marnier. Strawberry is another popular one that can be ordered frozen or on the rocks with sugar on the rim. The featured margarita of the day, includes the Tropical (with orange juice and cherry juice floating on top of a traditional margarita) and the Green Iguana (a traditional margarita with the splash of Midori melon flavored liqueur). For a special occasion or a couple really thirsty people, you can order the one-gallon fishbowl.

“Our patio is a hot spot. Everyone drinks margaritas on our patio,” said Book. Enjoy bingo and karaoke on Wednesday nights, acoustic music on Fridays during dinner time and a DJ after dinner on Fridays and Saturday. They’re open late, too, until 2 a.m. or later on weekends for some late night sipping.

SECOND PLACE

El Taco Real

935 E. Hoffman St.

Hammond

219-932-8333

THIRD PLACE

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant & Bar

269 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Merrillville

219-791-0119

717 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-322-0900

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0