Best Massage

Body Fountain
19070 S. Everett Blvd.
Mokena
708-408-1771
Body Fountain is a leading massage specialist because it offers more services than many competitors, says owner Krystal Wilson, a licensed massage therapist.
With a staff of 33 licensed massage therapists, Body Fountain offers a customized treatment tailored to the customer’s needs. She and her team also have extensive training on the other modalities to provide better service for their clients, says Wilson.
“We’re successful because of the quality of our service. We have a really good team that works together. It’s easy to schedule a time with us and people comment on how beautiful and clean it is,” says Wilson.
Body Fountain’s services include Reiki, hot stones, cupping, Thai massage, couples massage, heated bamboo, TMJ disorders, cellulite relief and more. Wilson has added brow tinting, lashes, facials, full body scrubs and more.
SECOND PLACE
Hollie’s Massage Studio
9645 Lincolnway Lane, Suite 103
Frankfort
815-534-5892
THIRD PLACE
Jeffrey LaMorte Salon & Day Spa
Multiple locations
815-469-0660