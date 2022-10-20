 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Massage

Body Fountain

Body Fountain

Body Fountain 

19070 S. Everett Blvd.

Mokena

708-408-1771

bodyfountainltd.com

Body Fountain is a leading massage specialist because it offers more services than many competitors, says owner Krystal Wilson, a licensed massage therapist.

With a staff of 33 licensed massage therapists, Body Fountain offers a customized treatment tailored to the customer’s needs. She and her team also have extensive training on the other modalities to provide better service for their clients, says Wilson.

“We’re successful because of the quality of our service. We have a really good team that works together. It’s easy to schedule a time with us and people comment on how beautiful and clean it is,” says Wilson.

Body Fountain’s services include Reiki, hot stones, cupping, Thai massage, couples massage, heated bamboo, TMJ disorders, cellulite relief and more. Wilson has added brow tinting, lashes, facials, full body scrubs and more.

SECOND PLACE

Hollie’s Massage Studio

9645 Lincolnway Lane, Suite 103

Frankfort

815-534-5892

holliesmassagestudio.com

THIRD PLACE

Jeffrey LaMorte Salon & Day Spa

Multiple locations

815-469-0660

jeffreylamorte.com

