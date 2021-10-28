Best Massage

Body Fountain

19070 S. Everett Blvd., Suite 105

Mokena

708-408-1771

As a child, Krystal Wilson would scratch her mom’s back for her, which led to an interest in bone and muscle structure. As an adult she earned her license in massage therapy at the SOMA Institute in Chicago. The career choice allowed work flexibility as her daughter, now 13, successfully battled cancer. Wilson opened Body Fountain in May 2017, now has 18 people on staff, and is moving to a larger, 5,000-square-foot facility.

“We’re different, in that a lot of places upsell their clients, charging for everything. We ask what’s needed and customize treatment for every client and everything is included in the price,” Wilson says. The name Body Fountain reflects her desire to have people’s bodies run as smoothly as a fountain, including older people who may be sedentary.

Services include Reiki, hot stones, heated bamboo, cupping, couples massages, reflexology, TMJ disorders and more. In the new facility she will be adding cryotherapy, which Wilson says can help ease inflammation.