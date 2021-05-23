 Skip to main content
Best Mattress Store
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
DeYoung Interiors in St. John

DeYoung Interiors

8365 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8362

deyounginteriors.com

“If you look at our original ads starting around 1928, we’ve been selling mattresses since our store first opened,” says Kyle DeYoung, general manager of DeYoung Interiors. “Before big box stores started selling mattresses and stand-alone mattress stores opened in the 1970s, people went to furniture stores to buy their mattresses.”

As more and more people began asking about mattresses, often saying they didn’t know DeYoung sold them, the family-owned store upped its game. Creating a store within a store, it tripled the square footage dedicated to mattresses to offer all five of the premium brands: Sealy and its Stearns and Foster brand, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, iComfort by Serta, and Simmons Beautyrest.

.

“Mattresses have different technologies — memory, hybrid, innerspring, pocket coil, cooling technologies and then there are other features, sizes and comfort levels,” says DeYoung. “We help people narrow down what they want by asking questions and also offer a 90-day home trial. Consumers trust the brands we offer, and they trust us.”

SECOND PLACE

Mattress Firm

Multiple locations

877-346-8775

mattressfirm.com

THIRD PLACE

Groen's Fine Furniture

208 Matteson St.

Dyer

219-865-6585

1510 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-213-2699

www.groensfinefurniture.com

