Best Mayor

Bill Carroll

Lake Station

1969 Central Ave.

Lake Station

219-962-2081

For Lake Station Mayor Bill Carroll, his community is special.

While every resident may choose something different he or she loves about Lake Station, for Carroll, it’s the community’s diverse group of residents pulling for the common good.

Carroll says he is committed to ensuring the city serves those residents, neighborhoods and businesses while offering a strong sense of place. He aalso credits those residents and businesses,as well as the city’s employees, for creating a highly valued community.

“I could not have achieved this without my community,” Carroll said. “It is because of the faith that they have in me, and that I have in them, that I know Lake Station will continue to prosper through teamwork and positivity."

