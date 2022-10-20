Best Mayor

Timothy Baldermann

New Lenox

1 Veterans Parkway

New Lenox

815-462-6400

Tim Baldermann didn’t run for mayor because he had any grand political aspirations. He simply appreciated the rich history of New Lenox and wanted to do his part to help the village keep moving forward. First elected as mayor in 2007, he was re-elected in 2011, 2015 and 2019, and all the while he has held fast to what he believes to be the best part of the job.

“I truly love interacting with our residents and business community. They are so passionate about our town,” he says. “I am grateful for having had the opportunity to meet so many incredible people who want the very best for their families and our village.”

Baldermann believes that harnessing that passion and leading the charge for a better future for New Lenox means being honest, transparent, direct and always open to two-way communication. It also involves understanding that the best leaders are only as successful as the people they surround themselves with, which is why he considers himself blessed to work with a dedicated board of trustees and staff, as well as various partners at the schools, parks, library, fire, township, county and state. But when it comes right down to it, he says a town is only as strong as the community of people that comprise it, which is why he’s as optimistic as can be about the place he calls home.

“The residents of New Lenox — and our neighboring communities — always come through when someone is in need,” Baldermann says. “They may be passionate about their opinions (just read the Facebook comments), but they are decent, caring people with big hearts.”

SECOND PLACE

Michael W. Glotz

Tinley Park

16250 S. Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-444-5000

THIRD PLACE

Keith Pekau

Orland Park

14700 Ravinia Ave.

Orland Park

708-403-6100