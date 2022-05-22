Bill Carroll

Lake Station

1969 Central Ave.

Lake Station

219-962-2081

A repeat winner for Best Mayor, Bill Carroll is not just running the community, he also became a member of the fire department.

“I have always dedicated myself to helping our first responders, and that is something that I will continue to do throughout the years to come as I thank them for their service,” Carroll said.

He also thanked the community for this recognition.

“It is an honor to receive such a glowing commendation from our community and Region,” Carroll said. “I have so much pride in what I have managed to help Northwest Indiana achieve, and I hope that I continue to have this amount of support in it.”

The mayor said this year will be busy for Lake Station with infrastructure overhauls and concentration on parks and trails.

“We care about Northwest Indiana and that is why we are focusing efforts this year into our parks and trails and are meeting with individuals to bring new life into Lake Station and Northwest Indiana,” he said. “This is not something that I can do alone. Rather it is something that will require all of us working together to achieve. While I am so proud of the steps were taking and progress we are making, I want to see the same amount of drive and ambition for all of Northwest Indiana.

“We are a Region to be proud of, and I always will be. I ask that everyone I reach out to remembers this as a message of finding and recognizing the value in our Region and can see the importance of my ongoing message of teamwork and being kind."

SECOND PLACE

David Uran

Crown Point

101 N. East St.

Crown Point

219-662-3262

THIRD PLACE

Thomas McDermott Jr.

Hammond

5925 Calumet Ave.

Hammond

219-853-6300

