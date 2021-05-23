Best Medi Spa

Dr. Gustavo Galante

322 U.S. Hwy. 41, Suite 103

Schererville

219-322-3131

3800 St. Mary Drive, Suite 101

Valparaiso

219-299-9300

If you notice more people in Northwest Indiana with younger, healthier-looking skin, it’s no accident. For the second year in a row, the satisfied clients of board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Gustavo E. Galante have voted his med spa first place in The Times Best of the Region.

“I’m proud to have practitioners who do quality work, just like in our plastic surgery practice,” states Galante.

Galante offers non-invasive, non-surgical skin care treatments and products. He says this category of treatment has “boomed” in the U.S. this past year, and he is excited to be a part of the sweeping trend toward good skin care.

“These are office-based procedures that result in little to no downtime, less cost, less recovery time and less risk,” Galante notes.