Best Medi Spa

If you notice more people in Northwest Indiana with younger, healthier-looking skin, it’s no accident. For the second year in a row, the satisfied clients of board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Gustavo E. Galante have voted his med spa first place in The Times Best of the Region.
“I’m proud to have practitioners who do quality work, just like in our plastic surgery practice,” states Galante.
Galante offers non-invasive, non-surgical skin care treatments and products. He says this category of treatment has “boomed” in the U.S. this past year, and he is excited to be a part of the sweeping trend toward good skin care.
“These are office-based procedures that result in little to no downtime, less cost, less recovery time and less risk,” Galante notes.
Galante offers a variety of non-surgical skin treatments and products designed to rejuvenate skin that include:
- Botox Cosmetic treatment
- Injectable dermal fillers Juvederm and Restylane
- SkinPen Microneedling
- Intense pulsed light (IPL)
- Laser hair removal
- Esthetician services
- Sclerotherapy to eliminate or significantly reduce spider veins
- Latisse prescription topical solution
Galante is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. He holds a professional fellowship from the American College of Surgeons.
