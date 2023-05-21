Dermio Dermatology

Led by Dr. David Soleymani, a highly regarded dermatologist in the Region, the medical team at Dermio Dermatology provides expert care with services that include Botox, laser hair removal, CoolSculpting and microneedling.

With locations in Munster, Dyer, Valparaiso and DeMotte, Dermio Dermatology offers the latest techniques and proven treatments to improve patients’ skin. The physicians and physician assistants offer a family-friendly environment and specialize in a wide variety of skin conditions, including cancer, psoriasis and eczema.