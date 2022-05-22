Best Medi Spa

Laser Beauty and Medspa Center

8731 Indianapolis Blvd., Suite B

Highland

219-300-6031

At Laser Beauty and Medspa Center, clients can enjoy a wide range of procedures for all skin types with a complete customized treatment plan.

When clients arrive, they meet with an interdisciplinary team of licensed, experienced medical staff and estheticians who can accommodate each individual’s needs, schedule and budget.

The newest technology is available, including Alma & Opus Plasma, Micro-channeling, Botox and Fillers, facials, laser hair removal, tattoo removal and brow and lash services. The visitor experience is enhanced by a relaxing, clean and inviting spa environment.

SECOND PLACE

Dermio Dermatology

Multiple locations

219-228-4200

THIRD PLACE

Dr. Gustavo Galante

322 U.S. Hwy. 41, Suite 103

Schererville

219-322-3131

