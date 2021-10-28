 Skip to main content
Best Medical Lab/Imaging Center
Best Medical Lab/Imaging Center

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Health Care series
Best Medical Lab/Imaging Center

Quest Diagnostics in Mokena

Quest Diagnostics 

19070 Everett Blvd., Suite 111

Mokena

708-479-1193

questdiagnostics.com

When a doctor orders a health screening, it's important to consider what the laboratory has to offer. Quest Diagnostics performs tests for diabetes and heart disease, genetic tests to predict cancer risk and more than 3,500 other screenings. In fact, according to questdiagnostics.com, one in three American adults and one in two physicians and hospitals use the company's services each year.

The Mokena lab is one of Quest's more than 2,200 Patient Service Centers nationwide. As part of its effort to empower people to take action to improve health outcomes, Quest Diagnostics allows patients to schedule an appointment, receive appointment reminders and access test results anywhere via the MyQuest patient portal. Quest Diagnostics offers paperless billing and online bill pay and accepts most health insurance, most major credit cards, debit cards, health savings accounts and payment assistance for patients who qualify.

SECOND PLACE

ACL Laboratory

Multiple locations

acllaboratories.com 

THIRD PLACE

ARCpoint Labs of Orland Park

11006 W. 179th St.

Orland Park

708-963-1200

arcpointlabs.com/orland-park

