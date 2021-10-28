Best Medical Lab/Imaging Center

Quest Diagnostics
19070 Everett Blvd., Suite 111
Mokena
708-479-1193
When a doctor orders a health screening, it's important to consider what the laboratory has to offer. Quest Diagnostics performs tests for diabetes and heart disease, genetic tests to predict cancer risk and more than 3,500 other screenings. In fact, according to questdiagnostics.com, one in three American adults and one in two physicians and hospitals use the company's services each year.
The Mokena lab is one of Quest's more than 2,200 Patient Service Centers nationwide. As part of its effort to empower people to take action to improve health outcomes, Quest Diagnostics allows patients to schedule an appointment, receive appointment reminders and access test results anywhere via the MyQuest patient portal. Quest Diagnostics offers paperless billing and online bill pay and accepts most health insurance, most major credit cards, debit cards, health savings accounts and payment assistance for patients who qualify.
SECOND PLACE
ACL Laboratory
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
ARCpoint Labs of Orland Park
11006 W. 179th St.
Orland Park
708-963-1200