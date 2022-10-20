 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Medical Spa

Best Medical Spa

SkyRose Rejuvenation Clinic & Spa

SkyRose Rejuvenation Clinic & Spa

9021 W. 151st St.

Orland Park

708-966-4258

skyrosercs.org

“My passion is helping clients with holistic skills, not just medical,” says Chakika Williams, owner of SkyRose Rejuvenation Clinic & Spa.

At her clinic and spa, the mission is to provide a luxury medspa experience, helping clients restore, revitalize and rejuvenate body, skin, health and self-esteem. With a team of licensed experts and high-quality medical-grade equipment, the goal is to address and improve all concerns, enhancing outer and inner beauty and boosting self-esteem.

The full-service medspa includes treatments to address face, body, sexual, weight management, wellness and health issues.

SkyRose combines practices from traditional and Western therapies and offers innovative skincare treatments and botanical paraben-free, medical-grade skin-care products, says Williams. She is a licensed and dual board-certified family and psych and mental health nurse practitioner and has certifications as an advanced practice aesthetic nurse injector and in microneedling, dermaplaning, body contouring, weight-loss management and more.

SECOND PLACE

Express Med Spa

11 S. White St.

Frankfort

877-363-3772

expressmedspas.com

THIRD PLACE

Images Med Spa

19070 Everett Blvd., Suite 202

Mokena

708-479-4488

imagesmedspa.com

