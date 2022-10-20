Best Medical Spa

SkyRose Rejuvenation Clinic & Spa
9021 W. 151st St.
Orland Park
708-966-4258
“My passion is helping clients with holistic skills, not just medical,” says Chakika Williams, owner of SkyRose Rejuvenation Clinic & Spa.
At her clinic and spa, the mission is to provide a luxury medspa experience, helping clients restore, revitalize and rejuvenate body, skin, health and self-esteem. With a team of licensed experts and high-quality medical-grade equipment, the goal is to address and improve all concerns, enhancing outer and inner beauty and boosting self-esteem.
The full-service medspa includes treatments to address face, body, sexual, weight management, wellness and health issues.
SkyRose combines practices from traditional and Western therapies and offers innovative skincare treatments and botanical paraben-free, medical-grade skin-care products, says Williams. She is a licensed and dual board-certified family and psych and mental health nurse practitioner and has certifications as an advanced practice aesthetic nurse injector and in microneedling, dermaplaning, body contouring, weight-loss management and more.
SECOND PLACE
Express Med Spa
11 S. White St.
Frankfort
877-363-3772
THIRD PLACE
Images Med Spa
19070 Everett Blvd., Suite 202
Mokena
708-479-4488