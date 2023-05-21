Superior Ambulance Service

Multiple locations

630-832-2000

With more than 60 years of providing professional transportation services to hospitals and communities, Superior Ambulance Service is dedicated to training, safety and customer service.

The ambulance service is well known in the Northwest Indiana community and provides basic life support, advanced life support, critical care transport and aeromedical transportation. Founded by David and Blanche Hill in 1959, Superior has grown to employ more than 3,000 and provide emergency medical services in five states.

Superior Ambulance also offers EMT classes to train the next generation of licensed emergency medical technicians. Students who complete this training have a pass rate of more than 90% on the national exam and then are hired as Superior Ambulance EMTs.

SECOND PLACE

Tri-Creek Ambulance Service

1331 E. Commercial Ave.

Lowell

219-696-8610

THIRD PLACE

Hammond Fire Department

6110 Calumet Ave.

Hammond

219-853-6416